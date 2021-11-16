Colleagues feverishly sought to save a man who had been crushed to death by 30 tons of rice.

His bereaved family claimed a grandfather who died when he was crushed under 30 tonnes of rice “liked to work and took great pride in his career.”

At Garston docks in October 2015, John Burns, 61, died after the weight of the rice suffocated him and caused blunt force injuries to his chest.

John, a Speke resident, had exited his vehicle inside a storage shed and was near the back of his tipper truck when he was struck by the trailer’s rear door and buried beneath the goods.

The inquest discovered that he suffered chest injuries as a result of the retaliation.