Colleagues are “shocked and dismayed” as the co-founder of Independent Liverpool resigns over “unwanted mobile images.”

After one of its founders resigned following allegations that he transmitted “unwanted images,” a Liverpool company issued a statement.

David Williams, 30, apologized for “letting people down” and “not treating people with the respect they deserved” in an Instagram post.

In 2013, Mr Williams and his business partner co-founded Independent Liverpool, a card scheme that rewards local businesses with discounts and special offers.

A thug from Liverpool has been arrested in Spain after allegedly attempting to shoot police.

In 2017, he and his Independent Liverpool co-founder co-founded the Baltic Market food hall in Liverpool city center.

Now, in response to Mr Williams’ departure, Independent Liverpool has posted a message on social media.

“Independent Liverpool has been surprised and saddened by the personal allegations made against one of our co-founders over the past few days,” it said.

“It’s been difficult to process what’s happened, and it’s taken some time.”

“We do not tolerate any behavior that is sexist, inappropriate, or discriminating in any form.”

“As a result, David has resigned from the company effective immediately.”

“We’ll also take some time to reflect on our business practices and ensure that everyone involved in Independent Liverpool lives up to our principles.”

“Independent Liverpool was formed in 2013 to honor entrepreneurs, artists, and businesses who were doing things their own way, creating great and unique goods, experiences, and art that reflected the diverse populations that make up our city.”

“We want to reassure our platform users and the businesses who engage with us that we are still fully dedicated to showcasing creativity and innovation in Liverpool.”

“Following some of the messages over the past few days, and looking back on how I behaved in the past, it’s plain to me that I didn’t offer individuals the respect they deserved,” Mr Williams wrote on social media. I was completely wrong in my judgment, and it’s something I need to improve on.

“Back then it was common for me to text and exchange pictures with multiple people over my mobile phone. It’s clear these has been pictures and messages that were not wanted.

“I’ll be coming off social media and stepping away from my involvement with. Summary ends.