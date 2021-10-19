Colin Powell’s death, according to Trump’s Surgeon General, demonstrates the need for more vaccinations.

Following the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Surgeon General Jerome Adams has urged unvaccinated people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Powell died because “we didn’t take the right procedures” to restrict the spread of the virus, according to Adams, who worked under former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021.

Powell had been vaccinated, but he was also suffering from multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer that damages white blood cells and weakens the immune system greatly.

“Colin Powell opened the road for all Black people – Democrats, Republicans, and independents – to be able to hold high-profile government posts like secretary of state, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and surgeon general,” Adams said Cuomo.

“And every time someone asks me, “Why did you stay?” I think about it. Colin Powell comes to mind “he stated

Powell was the first Black secretary of state and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“At one of my lowest periods,” the former surgeon general stated, he was “fortunate” to speak with Powell.

Cuomo had cited attempts to challenge the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in the aftermath of Powell’s death earlier in the show, and Adams was asked about those assertions again.

“There are people out there who are vaccine-resistant,” Adams explained. “We have people with completely different goals, motivations that have nothing to do with vaccines, and they try to divide us, as you indicated.” Adams described COVID-19 breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, emphasizing that the virus has killed considerably more unvaccinated people than vaccinated ones. He also brought up the topic of co-morbidities in those who had been vaccinated yet died of COVID-19.

“We know that a disproportionate percentage of them, like General Powell, had co-morbidities. As a result, he was prepared for a major infection.

“He did exactly what he was meant to do. He was vaccinated, but it shows that we can’t just claim that we’re only going to protect the vulnerable, that we’re only going to worry about getting those individuals vaccinated and the rest of the world doesn’t matter “he stated

“We are all important, and General Powell died as a result. This is a condensed version of the information.