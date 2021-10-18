Colin Powell was remembered by George W. Bush as a “highly respected, great man.”

Former President George W. Bush paid tribute to Colin Powell, his former secretary of state, on Monday, calling him a “friend” and a “great guy.”

“The death of Colin Powell has deeply grieved Laura and me,” Bush stated in a statement. “From his time as a soldier in Vietnam, he was a tremendous public servant.”

“General Powell’s guidance and experience were relied on by many presidents,” Bush concluded. “He served as President Reagan’s National Security Adviser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my administration. Presidents adored him, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice.” “He was well esteemed at home and abroad,” the 43rd president stated. Most importantly, Colin was a husband, father, and friend. Laura and I express our heartfelt sympathies to Alma [Powell] and their children as they reflect on the life of a great man.” Powell was a member of the Army for 35 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993, in addition to being a national security adviser.

After his time on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he took a break from public service until returning in 2001 to serve as Bush’s secretary of state. Powell’s 76-minute speech before the United Nations on February 5, 2003, during which he presented the case for war against Iraq, became one of his most remembered and divisive moments.

Powell told Barbara Walters two years later that he regretted giving the speech, calling it “traumatic” for him and a “blot” on his record.

Powell stepped down as Secretary of State at the end of Bush’s first term and kept a low profile until 2008, when he endorsed Barack Obama for President. He endorsed Obama again in 2012, despite being a long-time Republican. He campaigned for Joe Biden for President in 2020 and spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

Powell said on January 6 that he was no longer a member of the Republican Party following the attack on the US Capitol. “I can no longer call myself a fellow Republican,” he told CNN on January 10. Powell endorsed Obama, but not Romney, the Republican candidate. This is a condensed version of the information.