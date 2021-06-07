Colin Pitchfork, a double child killer, could be released from prison, according to the Parole Board.

The Parole Board has determined that a man who raped and killed two schoolgirls could be released from jail.

After strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986, Colin Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison.

In March, a hearing was held to determine if he was fit for release, and the decision was released on Monday.

Pitchfork, then in his twenties, was the first man to be convicted of murder using DNA evidence, and was sentenced to life in prison at Leicester Crown Court in 1988. He was given a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

After the world’s first mass screening, he was apprehended.