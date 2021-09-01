Colin Pitchfork, a child killer and rapist, has been released from prison.

Colin Pitchfork, a double child killer, has been released from prison after a battle to keep him behind bars for longer failed.

Pitchfork, now in his early 60s, was sentenced to life in prison in 1983 and 1986 for rapping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire.

In 1988, he admitted to two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, making him the first man to be convicted of murder using DNA evidence.

GMB has been cleared by Ofcom following Piers Morgan’s remarks about Meghan Markle.

In 2009, Pitchfork’s 30-year minimum sentence was reduced by two years, and he was sent to an open jail three years ago, where he was released on Wednesday.

“Our heartfelt sympathy remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth following the independent Parole Board’s decision to release Colin Pitchfork,” a Ministry of Justice official said.

“Our top focus is public safety, which is why he is subject to some of the harshest license terms ever imposed and will be monitored for the rest of his life.

“If he violates these terms, he will be sent back to prison immediately.”

Barbara Ashworth, Dawn Ashworth’s mother, said of Colin Pitchfork’s release, “Well, it was on the books that he was going to be freed, but I don’t think he should be breathing the same air as us.”

“It goes without saying that in his instance, life should have meant life, because he claimed responsibility for the crimes, the deaths of both females… He also done a lot of other things.”

“Yes, I believe so,” Ms Ashworth answered when asked if she was shocked Pitchfork had become suitable for distribution.

“They did suggest he wouldn’t have been let out if it had been done today.

“However, that isn’t an excuse. I don’t have my daughter back, nor do I have any of her goals and plans for the future.

“She was my only child, and you live your life through them and their future, but it was snatched away from her.”