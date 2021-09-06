Coleman, Jennifer The body of a missing Virginia woman has been discovered in Glacier National Park.

A 34-year-old Virginia woman was found dead on Sunday after going missing while trekking in Montana’s Glacier National Park last week.

Jennifer Coleman’s body was discovered in a steep and rocky location near the Continental Divide, according to National Park Service (NPS) officials.

“When the weather permits, rescuers will remove Coleman’s body. “Due to heavy winds in the incident region, air operations were delayed today,” NPS authorities said.

The woman’s family has been notified, and the cause of death is still being investigated, according to CBS station WTVR.

“We have to break the news to you with a sorrowful heart. Jennifer Coleman, the daughter of Hal and Sharon Coleman, a member of our AWARE family, has been found dead. Please respect the family as they process their grief and loss,” the AWARE Foundation, a non-profit that assists in the rescue and recovery of missing people, wrote on Facebook.

Coleman’s last known contact was a text message sent to a pet care business at 11:57 a.m. on Aug. 30. “She was supposed to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the next day, but she never showed up. The local sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check at her campsite, where they discovered her belongings,” according to the post.

Coleman is believed to have gone trekking around Logan Pass on August 30 or 31. Her automobile was located Wednesday afternoon in the Logan Pass parking lot.

A search was launched right away. The search, which lasted till Sunday, drew in up to 50 rescue personnel.

Her family was taken aback by her death. She was described as “tough as nails” and “an experienced hiker.”

Will Coleman, Coleman’s cousin, told CBS 6 that he was “lost for words.” Coleman stated, “I was just startled and frightened.” “She’s a brilliant woman. She’s a brilliant young lady. She’s spent her entire life on a farm, after all. As a result, I’m confident she has survival instincts.”

