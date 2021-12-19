Coleen Rooney’s meteoric climb to stardom as a WAG, model, TV host, and book.

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney are one of the most well-known football couples.

They met when they were 12 years old and began dating when they were 16 years old. They both grew up in Croxteth.

Coleen was one of the renowned WAGs who made up the group of wives and girlfriends in attendance during England’s 2006 World Cup, with Cheryl Cole and Victoria Beckham.

In a luxurious restaurant, Wayne and Coleen Rooney had a double date.

Coleen, 35, is a working mother and a mother of four. She spends a lot of time caring for her family.

Coleen has had a diverse career throughout the years, and it’s safe to say she’s carved out a niche for herself.

Let’s take a look back at her job and family life before she married Wayne.

Coleen has written pieces for Closer and OK! Magazine, and she also works as a model, author, and TV host, according to the Mirror.

Until 2018, Coleen was also a part of the McDonald’s Community Awards, where she was tasked with finding the UK’s most inspirational football mother to serve as their football ambassador.

She told Mail Online that she finds the experience humbling. “It’s wonderful to hear some of the other mothers’ tales.”

“Some have special needs teams, and they also work full-time – it’s humbling.”

Coleen served as an ambassador for four years, from 2015 to 2018, but hasn’t worked as much in recent years.

Coleen had a succession of her own ventures during Wayne’s early career.

She launched an ITV series called Coleen’s Real Women in 2008, in which she searched the UK for women who could replace professional models as the faces of commercial campaigns.

She developed a training DVD called Coleen McLoughlin’s Brand New Body Workout in 2005, which became a UK bestseller, and she has also fronted advertisements for George at Asda and Littlewoods for inexpensive clothes.

Coleen X, her own perfume, was released in 2007, and it featured a “soft citrus floral” scent with “gentle nuances.”

Coleen has also written several books. In 2007, she published an autobiography titled Welcome to My World, and in 2008 she published a.