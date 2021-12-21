Coleen Rooney’s fans’made up’ for her by praising her for having a “wonderful day” with her sons.

Coleen Rooney uploaded images from a “fantastic day” spent with her sons.

The mother of four claimed Kai, Cass, Kit, and Clay “liked it” at Madame Tussauds.

Coleen is shown enjoying tea with “the Queen” with Cass nestled on her knee in one snap.

Kit and Klay pose with James Bond figures in another lovely photo.

At Madame Tussauds, the lads “met” Ed Sheeran and George Clooney, as well as posing with other wax characters.

“Thank you for a lovely day and looking after us @madametussauds,” Coleen captioned the photo on Instagram. It was fantastic [red heart emoji]” A number of her fans are enamored with the images.

“Awe Coleen, what a simply gorgeous photo,” remarked cheeko54.

“I’m glad you had a good time; have a great day.”

“Honestly thought you’d met the Queen till I read the title, wonderful photographs,” sal l y1 remarked. I’m glad you had a good time x” “Haha excellent shots,” commented Carol Tedford. Wayne isn’t in any of the images, so it’s unknown if he went with the family to Madame Tussauds, although he did post a photo of all four boys on his Instagram page.

Kai, Cass, Kit, and Clay are seen alongside the Fab Four on a facsimile of the legendary Abbey Road Beatles’ Album cover.