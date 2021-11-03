Coleen Rooney’s £1 million transaction for Rebekah Vardy in a ‘Wagatha Christie’ film.

Coleen Rooney is rumored to be in talks to film a documentary on her “Wagatha Christie” rivalry with Rebekah Vardy for £1 million.

Coleen, who is being sued for libel by Rebekah, wants to “let the public make up their own minds” and will reportedly present all of her evidence against Rebekah in the documentary produced by Lorton Entertainment. Rebekah was accused of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to newspapers by 35-year-old Coleen, who is her former friend.

Although the libel lawsuit is not expected to be heard in the High Court until the summer of next year, the Mirror says that filming for the documentary could begin in the new year.

Coleen would be “front and center” of the television program, according to her acquaintances.

Lorton Entertainment, which is also producing her husband Wayne’s documentary Rooney, is in “quite advanced talks” about filming the film, which could be available on Netflix or Amazon.

After the Screaming Stops, about Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss, was produced by Lorton Entertainment, who also produced the renowned Oasis documentary Supersonic.

Coleen’s feud with Rebekah, Jamie’s wife, began in October 2019 when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking information during a sting that earned her the Wagatha Christie moniker.

“Coleen has gone quiet ever since that famous internet post,” a friend told the Mirror. But that might all change in what could be the year’s most anticipated television event.

“Viewers would be able to view all of the evidence Coleen has forensically gathered via her web investigation and understand why she believes Rebekah leaked the tales about her and others. She intends to put everything out in the open and let people make their own decisions. The discussions have progressed significantly.” Coleen’s decision to do a TV show would be a significant departure from her typical approach of avoiding the spotlight.

“Coleen is thinking long and hard about her future actions, and the moment may be perfect to pop her head over the parapet,” the buddy stated.

“She believes she has a good case and wants to tell the world about it.”

