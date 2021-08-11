Coleen Rooney tries to rescue her marriage by putting her foot down.

After former England player Wayne was photographed with three women in a hotel room, Coleen is desperate to preserve their relationship.

Although there is no evidence of wrongdoing in the images, player Wayne said he had “made a mistake.”

“Coleen has put her foot down and warned Wayne it cannot happen again,” a source close to the 35-year-old Coleen told OK! Magazine.

“She’s laid down the law and told him that he won’t have another chance. But she’s going to save her marriage and go on.”

Derby County manager Wayne, 35, was photographed in a nightclub conversing with a mystery woman before being photographed in a hotel room with three other ladies.

He then apologized publicly, saying that he “made a mistake.”

Coleen, who married Wayne, her childhood sweetheart, in 2008 and is the mother of Kai, 11, Klay, 8, Kit, 5, and three-year-old Cass, is confident that it would not break up their family.

“People may think she’s weak, but she’s not going to allow something like this ruin her marriage,” the person said.

“However, no matter what has transpired, he is a wonderful father and provider.

“Her family and her two sons are everything to her. Wayne has been a tremendous support to Coleen, and no one knows what happens behind closed doors.

“Coleen simply wants to go on with her life and is tired of people condemning her. She’s clearly still hurt and upset, but she’s holding her ground. She is determined to save her family.”

Coleen’s Catholic faith, according to another source, also keeps her from abandoning Wayne.

“As a devout Catholic, Coleen takes her marriage vows seriously,” they stated. She had made a commitment to Wayne, for better or worse.”

According to the insider, Wayne has remained a rock for Coleen throughout her legal battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

“The court case looms, and Coleen has a lot on her plate, but Wayne has been at her side every step of the way,” they said.

