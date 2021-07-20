Coleen Rooney reveals the transformation of her children’s hair following Euro 2020.

Following Euro 2020, Coleen Rooney has unveiled two of her children’s dramatic hair makeovers.

Coleen and her children, as well as Wayne Rooney’s, attended multiple England games at Wembley Stadium throughout the tournament, and it appears that her children have caught Euro fever.

For the competition, England player Phil Foden bleached his hair brilliant blonde, and as the three lions advanced to the final, many people across the UK emulated his style.

Coleen Rooney and her sons enjoy a sunny day in Blackpool.

Coleen’s boys Kai, 11, and Klay, eight, have both joined the craze, with Coleen posting photos of the kids’ haircuts on Instagram.

” Give in to the Phil Foden hairdo,” she captioned the photos. My father chose white paint for the shed.”

Instagram

Coleen captioned the photos on Twitter, saying, “‘Gave in to the Phil Foden hair!!”

“They requested for it during the tournament, so I said why not!!’ once the school holidays began.

Her fans reacted positively to the post, remarking how funny it was and how well it fit the lads.

“Suits them!!!,” commented amyroberts537.

“Ha howling,” aimskeelee said.

“Why not?” said nicola j d. It’s the summer vacation!”

“Ahhh memories to last a lifetime these moments,” gracemiddleton23 commented, “and with school out, so are the rules!!”

“Wow they all suit it, not sure about your pops hahahah,” remarked leannemaria1978.