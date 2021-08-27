Coleen Rooney posts a photo to Instagram of her family having fun at a theme park.

Coleen Rooney shared a snapshot of her family having fun in Thorp Park with her admirers.

The mother-of-four took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo of herself enjoying a day at the theme park with her eldest son Kai, 11, husband Wayne, and what appears to be Kai’s buddy.

“Had a fantastic time @thorpeparkofficial,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo. Thank you very much for taking care of us; it is greatly appreciated.”

After Holly Willoughby’s career announcement, her admirers rushed to show their support.

Coleen wore a white vest top with brightly colored shorts and white sneakers, and she looked stunning. Wayne, a former Everton Football Club player, wore a blue t-shirt with blue shorts, blue sneakers, and a baseball cap.

Instagram

“Brilliant day with @coleen rooney, @kairooney.10, and Jaiden,” Wayne captioned the photo on Instagram. @thorpeparkofficial, thank you for looking after us.”

Many of Coleen’s fans reacted positively to her article.

“Lovely family photo,” one of her fans said, while another added, “Glad you’ve all had a lovely time.”

Some of Coleen and Wayne’s followers got to meet them at the Surrey-based theme park and urged Coleen to thank her husband for getting photos with them.

Thank you to your hubby for taking the time to take a picture with my child, it really brightened his day!! commented one of her fans. Thank you very much. I hope you everyone had a wonderful day.”

“Pleased you had a wonderful day!” remarked a second fan. Thank you so much for taking a photo of my son and his pal. Even if my son was wearing a Liverpool shirt, it was a dream come true for them both. You’re both really nice, down-to-earth people.”