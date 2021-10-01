Coleen Rooney posts a ‘beautiful’ photo of her sons, who look exactly like their father.

Coleen Rooney shared a snapshot of her two sons on social media yesterday night, and people were quick to notice the similarities to their father Wayne.

On her Instagram page, the mother-of-four posted a photo of Kai, 11, and Klay, eight, with three emojis as a comment.

“Gorgeous lads,” wrote one of Coleen’s fans, @gelsr, in the comments section, comparing the boys to former Everton FC player Wayne. “They spat on their father.”

Many more of Coleen’s fans praised the image, calling it “beautiful.”

Instagram

“What adorable boys,” said @helens home xx, one of her followers.

“Gorgeous boys,” said another fan, @sandrajackson2122.

In the photo, Kai and Klay are seen posing with their arms around each other, wearing matching yellow and black Nike sneakers.

Wayne and Coleen have two kids, Kit, five, and Cass, three years old.

The WAG frequently shares images of her children on Instagram, including a lovely snap of three of her sons returning to school that she shared earlier this month.

She also uses her profile to share photos with Wayne, her family, and friends.