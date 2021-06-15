Coleen Rooney pays a touching homage to her husband on their wedding anniversary.

Coleen Rooney spent her wedding anniversary with her family on a staycation.

The 35-year-old tweeted a nice photo of herself and Wayne during a day out with her family in London.

They later came out to cheer England in their first Euro 2020 match against Croatia.

Coleen paid a touching homage to her husband by posting a photo on Instagram.

Coleen, standing in the sunshine outside London’s Southbank Centre, said: “13 years together!! @waynerooney xxx, Happy Anniversary!”

Coleen looked stunning in a Chloé T-shirt and round eyeglasses, while Wayne kept a low profile beside her.

Coleen and Wayne’s £5 million wedding took place in a 14th-century abbey in Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy, according to the Mirror.

Instagram

The blessing ceremony, which took place by candlelight in the medieval church and was conducted by the couple’s childhood priest, was attended by sixty of their closest friends and relatives.

Coleen donned a custom Marchesa gown, which was believed to cost £200,000.

It had a sweeping skirt made up of frilled silk organza fans that were tied at the waist with a plain silk ribbon to her modest strapless bodice.

It was paired with a modest white veil that cascaded over her shoulders and was pinned into her updo.