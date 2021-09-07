Coleen Rooney offers a sweet family photo as her sons begin a new school year.

Coleen Rooney shared a sweet family photo of her two sons ahead of their first day of school.

As her three oldest sons began the new school year, the mother-of-four proudly shared a snapshot of them with her 896k Instagram followers.

Kai, 11, and Klay, 8, each wore stylish blazers as part of their uniform, and they all looked handsome. Coleen shared a cute snapshot of Kit, 5, playing in the garden before his big day, and he wore simply a grey sweatshirt.

Coleen posted the photo with an emotional statement wishing her children luck: “New school….

Boys, best of luck. “I adore you.”

Instagram

Cass Mac, Coleen and Wayne’s youngest kid, is too young to start school because he is only three years old.

Coleen’s fans filled the comments section with admiration for the stunning photo.

“Awww, they seem so grown up,” one commenter said.

“Such a great photo,” said another.

“Looking so sophisticated, I doubt they’ll come home like that,” said a third.

“Have the best time boys,” said a fourth.

“Adorable boys,” said a fifth.

“Ah those are gorgeous,” said another fan.