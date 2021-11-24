Coleen Rooney is overjoyed by Brooke Vincent’s personal gesture on Corrie.

After providing a customized gift, Brooke Vincent advised Coleen Rooney to be “the best version of yourself.”

In 2018, the former Coronation Street actress debuted her own stationery line.

Brooke’s collection includes chic planners, uplifting candles, and adorable sticky notes.

After juggling a hectic schedule, the 29-year-old founded her Oh So B company.

Brooke’s annual planner, which includes motivational quotations and a goal planner, has been a best seller since its release.

Brooke sent Coleen a pink cow print planner as part of her 2022 campaign.

Coleen shared a photo of the present on Instagram, writing: “Thank you very much for my lovely diary, @Brookelevivincent.

“It’s a great time to start filling in the blanks for the New Year.

“I’m a sucker for quotes.”

Coleen snatched one of the following quotes: “This is the year of personal development and self-love.

“Be more open, honest, and forgiving of yourself.

“Bloom, sparkle, and fall in love with becoming the best version of yourself.”