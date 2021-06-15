Coleen Rooney is enjoying the England game at Wembley Stadium, but many are asking the same thing.

Coleen Rooney tweeted a sweet snapshot of her family cheering on England at Wembley Stadium.

Mum-of-four Over the weekend, Coleen uploaded a selfie with her three eldest children, Klay, Kai, and Kit, at the stadium.

Coleen wore a red and white gingham blouse, while the lads were all dressed in England uniforms and beaming at the camera.

Thousands of her followers liked and commented on the photo, which she simply captioned with an England flag and a heart emoji.

However, some people inquired about Coleen’s youngest son, Cass-Mac, and why he wasn’t at the game with the rest of the family.

“3 adorable guys missing Cass as well!” remarked c.hristina10.

Instagram

“You’re down one again?” remarked karenhastie.98. “Wonderful photo, wonderful boys.”

Others, on the other hand, merely remarked on what a lovely family the Rooneys were.

“Those boys are wonderful, such a great family,” queeniesue1974 said.

“Beautiful family,” commented anitawol4.

Coleen and her husband Wayne also celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary over the weekend, in addition to watching England.

Coleen paid a touching homage to her husband by posting a photo on Instagram.

Coleen exclaimed, standing in the sunshine outside London’s Southbank Centre, “13 years married!!” @waynerooney xxx Happy Anniversary!”

Coleen and Wayne’s £5 million wedding took place at a 14th-century abbey in the Italian town of Santa Margherita Ligure.

The blessing ceremony, which took place by candlelight in the medieval church and was conducted by the couple’s childhood priest, was attended by sixty of their closest friends and relatives.

Coleen donned a custom Marchesa gown, which was believed to cost £200,000.

It had a sweeping skirt made up of frilled silk organza fans that were tied at the waist with a plain silk ribbon to her modest strapless bodice.