Coleen Rooney dazzles in a little red gown as she leaves the house with her companions.
Coleen Rooney surprised followers when she shared photos from a brunch with friends and her mother.
The mother of four looked lovely in a short red gown and a sophisticated updo.
She completed her ensemble with amber drop earrings and gold heeled sandals.
As the number of Covid cases exceeds a certain threshold, a Liverpool health official has issued a warning.
Coleen may be seen having drinks with pals and her mother, Colette McLoughlin, in the images.
“Thanks so much for another fantastic lunch @julieperryevents,” she captioned the Instagram image.
Coleen’s appearance drew a lot of attention from fans.
“Beautiful photos Coleen,” said one Instagram user.
“You look absolutely lovely,” commented another, while a third added, “Gorgeous Coleen and Colette looks fab too.”
It’s not the first time the TV star has dazzled with her fashion choices in recent weeks.
Coleen donned a multicolored shirt tucked into worn jeans to former Hollyoaks actress-turned-author Davinia Taylor’s new book launch last month.
Many followers demanded to know where she got her attire since they “needed” it.
One person wrote: “”Wow, that shirt is stunning!”
“No, you need to tell me where this clothing is from,” said another.”
“Loving your clothing Coleen,” said a third.