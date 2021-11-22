Coleen Rooney dazzles in a little red gown as she leaves the house with her companions.

Coleen Rooney surprised followers when she shared photos from a brunch with friends and her mother.

The mother of four looked lovely in a short red gown and a sophisticated updo.

She completed her ensemble with amber drop earrings and gold heeled sandals.

As the number of Covid cases exceeds a certain threshold, a Liverpool health official has issued a warning.

Coleen may be seen having drinks with pals and her mother, Colette McLoughlin, in the images.

“Thanks so much for another fantastic lunch @julieperryevents,” she captioned the Instagram image.

Coleen’s appearance drew a lot of attention from fans.

“Beautiful photos Coleen,” said one Instagram user.

“You look absolutely lovely,” commented another, while a third added, “Gorgeous Coleen and Colette looks fab too.”

It’s not the first time the TV star has dazzled with her fashion choices in recent weeks.

Coleen donned a multicolored shirt tucked into worn jeans to former Hollyoaks actress-turned-author Davinia Taylor’s new book launch last month.

Many followers demanded to know where she got her attire since they “needed” it.

One person wrote: “”Wow, that shirt is stunning!”

“No, you need to tell me where this clothing is from,” said another.”

“Loving your clothing Coleen,” said a third.