Coleen Rooney, Carol Vorderman, and Stacey Solomon show off their lavish holiday decor.

Coleen Rooney, Carol Vorderman, and Stacey Solomon have all been busy putting up Christmas decorations in their houses.

Celebrities have adorned their halls and erected some impressive Christmas trees in preparation for the big day.

We’ve collected up some of the best celebrity decorations of 2021, from candy-cane and elf masterpieces to snowy festive displays.

Christine and Paddy McGuinness have three autistic children, and Christine has previously spoken out about how holiday decorations can cause "sensory overload" for those who suffer from the illness.

Christine was diagnosed with autism early this year, and the family disclosed last month that they planned to decorate the tree until at least Boxing Day.

Christine, on the other hand, was gushing as she showed on Instagram how Felicity, Leo, and Penelope overcome their fears to joyfully decorate the tree this year.

She stated, ” “I’d rather be here than anywhere else. Patience is the key to making progress.

“We’ve had a barren tree for nearly a week, and the kids are finally ready to decorate it; they all seem to enjoy it.

Christine went on to say: “For our children, Christmas can be pretty stressful, and too many changes at home might be unpleasant.

“Decorations, lights, music, and all the chatter about Santa and presents can make us feel overstimulated, eager, and worried, and it can be difficult to strike the appropriate balance for our family to enjoy the holidays.

"For most people, the children enthusiastically decorating the tree may not seem like a huge deal, but for us, it's progress! "I couldn't be more proud."

Coleen’s tree is decked out in white and silver decorations, complete with massive pine cones, gleaming lights, and a snowy owl sitting atop the tree.

An ornate topper of colorful twigs, lights, and a white eucalyptus stem completes the design.

The mother-of-four shared a photo of the massive glittery tree on her Instagram story, thanking the Florence Events Decor firm in the caption.

Coleen captioned the shot on Instagram, “Thank you Florence events decor for decorating my tree so last minute..”

