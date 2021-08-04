Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy will return to the High Court for the next stage of their libel action.

The latest stage of Rebekah Vardy’s libel case against Coleen Rooney over allegedly leaking things to the media is expected to be heard in the High Court today.

Mrs Rooney, 35, was called “Wagatha Christie” after accusing Mrs Vardy, 39, of spreading “false information” about her personal life following a months-long “sting operation” in October 2019.

Former Everton and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney’s wife claimed her husband’s wife shared phony stories she had written on her personal Instagram account with a major publication in a public statement.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, disputes the allegations and has filed a libel suit against Mrs Rooney.

A preliminary hearing will be place today to discuss the case’s timeline and any legal fees disagreements between the parties.

Mrs Rooney’s barrister, John Samson, had requested the court to “reject the claimant’s expense budget and order them to reconsider it because, in the words of my lay client, it is disgusting” during a prior hearing in March.

Mrs Vardy’s barrister Sara Mansoori said at the time that Mrs Vardy’s overall budget was “£897,000, with projected costs of £465,842.”

“This compared to Mrs Rooney’s expected costs of £402,312 in her cost budget.”

However, once Mrs Vardy applied to have part of Mrs Rooney’s defense thrown out, these anticipated expenses are likely to have changed.

Mrs Justice Steyn threw out sections of Mrs Rooney’s defense in a July ruling, but preserved some aspects that Mrs Vardy had sought to strike out.

Mrs Vardy was accused of leaking details about the libel case to The S*n, among other things.

Mrs Justice Steyn, on the other hand, said Mrs Vardy’s alleged close relationship with the newspaper was “one of the building stones” of Mrs Rooney’s inferential case.

Mrs Vardy’s lawyers argued that eliminating elements of Mrs Rooney’s defense would save Mrs Vardy £200,000 in legal fees and shorten the trial by three to four days.

Mrs Rooney’s lawyers earlier stated that the motion was a tactical move since elements of the defense will “undermine and disgrace (Mrs Vardy’s) argument.”

The remote hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.