Coleen Rooney and her sons enjoy a sunny day in Blackpool.

Coleen Rooney took her two sons to Blackpool on Saturday and tweeted photos of them having fun in the sun.

The WAG arrived in Lancashire with her four sons and proceeded to the Pleasure Beach, where they posed for photos outside the entrance.

They rode the rollercoaster for a while, while the kids ran through water jets to cool off.

Coleen’s social media fans praised them for being true to themselves by choosing a real-life destination.

Coleen posted a photo of herself and her family outside Wembley Stadium on Monday, along with a heartfelt comment thanking the players for the memorable moments they’ve offered this summer.

“It wasn’t the result we all wanted, but you have done yourself and your country SO proud over the last several weeks, England,” she concluded. Thank you for providing an incredible time for my boys and allowing them to create wonderful memories…… “Enjoy your well-earned summer:”

A High Court judge threw out elements of Coleen Rooney’s defense in her libel case against Rebekah Vardy earlier this month.

Mrs Rooney, 35, claimed that Mrs Vardy, 39, engaged in “publicity-seeking behavior” while sitting behind her in someone else’s seat at the 2016 Euros.

Mrs Vardy was accused of distributing “false information” about her personal life in October 2019 after a months-long “sting operation” that earned her the moniker “Wagatha Christie.”

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, disputes the allegations and has filed a libel suit against Mrs Rooney.

