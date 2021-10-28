Coleen and Wayne Rooney take the kids to Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et restaurant for a night.

Coleen Rooney has tweeted a photo of herself and her famous family, which includes boys Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass, enjoying a night out at Salt Bae’s posh Knightsbridge restaurant, Nusr-Et.

The photo showed the family cuddled up with the internet star in front of a massive poster that made it appear as if Salt Bae, whose true name is Nusret Gökçe, was sprinkling them with salt in his world-famous posture.

Salt Bae himself re-posted the image with the caption “Great family.”

The owner then posted a photo of himself with his arm around Wayne, the football great, with the comment “My brother.”

The Rooneys aren’t the only celebrities to attend the renowned restaurant; Gemma Collins was also a prior patron.

Nusret was described by her as follows: “This guy has the most incredible enthusiasm… His presence is energizing and entertaining, and he is definitely worth a visit.” While the restaurant is well-known for its wonderful host, it is also well-known for its exorbitant costs.

A recent photo of a Salt Bae’s bill exposed the price of the opulent menu items.

A massive Tomahawk steak, according to the photo, costs £630.

A golden burger will set you back £100, an onion bloom will set you back £18 and a corn on the cob will set you back an exorbitant £10.

Even soft drinks are expensive, as two Diet Cokes cost £18 and a Red Bull cost £11 on the bill.