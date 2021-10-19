Coldplay performs at Bill Gates’ daughter’s wedding celebration.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, has married her longtime companion Nayel Nassar.

The 65-year-old business magnate and his 57-year-old ex-25-year-old wife’s daughter reportedly married at her horse property in North Salem, New York, which they bought after their daughter graduated from Stanford University, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The pair conducted a modest Muslim ceremony on Friday, October 15, according to DailyMail.com, and then welcomed 300 guests the next night.

Coldplay, a rock band, was said to be one of the performers at their reception.