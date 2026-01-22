Cold Snap Forces Widespread School Closures Across Minnesota

Blizzard conditions and extreme cold are wreaking havoc across Minnesota, prompting the closure of schools statewide as communities brace for more brutal weather. On January 21, 2026, districts in the southeast and southwestern regions of the state made early calls to cancel classes and after-school activities as heavy snow and dangerously low wind chills made travel hazardous. With forecasts predicting even harsher conditions, many districts extended closures into the following days, prioritizing safety over scheduling.

By the afternoon, a blizzard warning had been issued for southwestern Minnesota, and a winter weather advisory covered the western part of the state. The storm made visibility nearly impossible in certain areas, and snow drifts on major highways, including State Highway 27, forced the Minnesota Department of Transportation to warn against all non-essential travel. With forecasts showing wind chills dropping as low as 45 degrees below zero, local officials have urged residents to limit their time outdoors.

Extreme Cold Causes Ongoing Disruptions

In response to the dangerous cold, an Extreme Cold Watch was put into effect from Thursday evening to Saturday morning for much of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Temperatures were expected to stay well below zero, with some areas experiencing wind chills severe enough to cause frostbite within minutes. An extreme cold warning remained in place through noon on Friday, January 23, and authorities are advising residents to stay informed about the changing conditions.

School districts around the state acted swiftly to make decisions about closures. In St. Paul, officials have a set policy of closing schools when wind chills are expected to reach 35 degrees below zero or colder by 6 a.m. Many other districts, such as Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, Shakopee, and Minneapolis, follow similar thresholds. “We always aim to give as much notice as possible while making the most informed weather decision,” said Erica Wacker, Director of Communications for St. Paul Public Schools. “Safety is our top priority.” Many districts opted to notify families the night before, especially when forecasts were confident. Others waited until early morning for more precise weather data.

In Rochester, a number of public and private schools canceled activities and released students early, with the district also announcing that it would close on January 23. While Friday was already scheduled as a non-school day, Longfellow Elementary was supposed to be in session but will now be closed. In addition, after-school activities and child care programs were canceled across the district. Local authorities continued to stress caution, urging residents to remain indoors as much as possible.

Meanwhile, districts in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Anoka-Hennepin, Duluth, and other major areas either canceled or delayed school, with many switching to e-learning where possible. The growing use of virtual schooling, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now a regular option for many districts after a series of weather-related closures. However, Anoka-Hennepin remains one of the few districts that still maintains a policy of either open or closed schools without offering online learning. Shakopee Public Schools, on the other hand, uses a hybrid model, starting with traditional snow days and transitioning to online instruction if necessary.

The severe cold has brought back memories of previous record-breaking winter events. In 2019, during the polar vortex, wind chills plunged to dangerously low levels, forcing then-Governor Mark Dayton to close all public schools statewide for several days. While the current weather event is not as extreme as those historical lows, the ongoing cold snap has raised alarms among residents and officials alike.

As temperatures are not expected to rise until Sunday, January 25, communities and school districts remain on high alert, with safety as the primary concern. Families are advised to stay informed and dress warmly as the cold front pushes forward. Local officials continue to monitor conditions closely, ensuring timely updates as the storm progresses.