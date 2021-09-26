Cold-blooded murders and the unraveling of their webs of deceit.

These vile murders instilled fear in the hearts of Merseyside residents, but their crimes eventually caught up with them, and they were all sentenced to prison.

The Washington Newsday published an article this week about Mitchell Quy, who sliced up his wife’s body and hid it across Southport, despite the fact that his parole hearing is in two months.

His heinous deeds sent shockwaves throughout our region as news of his deliberate cover-up of his wife’s murder emerged.

We examined the stories of some of Merseyside’s most feared killers in the wake of Quy’s imminent parole board hearing.

Despite the fact that many of these monsters tried to hide their horrible deeds, they were finally exposed by investigators who were able to unravel their web of lies.

Whether caught by DNA advances or advances in forensic science, or “grassed on” by a once trusted ally, they all came undone in the end.

Some of these assassins are feared because of their connections to a criminal underworld that produces a “wall of silence” among fearful witnesses, while others instill terror via the heinousness and inhumanity of their actions.

We looked back at some of Merseyside’s most dreaded criminals and the perpetrators of some of the region’s most infamous crimes.

These are the accounts of their atrocities and how they instilled terror in their victims’ communities.

We also looked at how each of these heinous criminals was apprehended, as well as the years of investigation that went into bringing them to justice.

Maudsley, Robert

Robert Maudsley, a Liverpool “cannibal” killer, is serving his sentence alone in an underground glass box.

The Toxteth murderer is seen to be so dangerous that he is no longer allowed to interact with other inmates or even guards.

Maudsley is being imprisoned in the bowels of Wakefield Prison, colloquially known as “Monster Mansion,” according to Mirror Online.

Maudsley has been in prison since 1974, when he committed his first murder at the age of 21. “The summary has come to an end.”