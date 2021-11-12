Cold and flu treatment for children has been recalled by Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Boots, and other retailers.

After 11 UK supermarkets recalled the medication owing to mislabeling, parents are being advised to double-check their children’s cough and cold medicine.

Wilko, Spar, Waitrose, Aldi, Asda, Superdrug, Sainsbury’s, Lloyds, Morrisons, Boots, and Tesco all sell capsules with incorrect dose guidelines for children under the age of 12.

It comes just a month after Tesco erroneously labeled hundreds of packs of cold and flu sachets as suitable for children.

The affected goods’ brochure and carton inaccurately indicate that children aged 12 and up should take two capsules every 4 to 6 hours as needed, up to a maximum of 12 capsules every 24 hour period.

Each pill contains 300mg of paracetamol, thus 12 capsules each day equals 3,600mg. This dose is higher than the MHRA’s recommended maximum dose for children aged 12 to 15, which is 3,000mg per day.

Customers who already have the medicine should simply adjust the dosage for children. Retailers are being requested to return their medicines to suppliers, but customers who already have the medicine should only modify the dosage for children.

“If your child is aged 12 to 15, has recently used these capsules and hasn’t encountered any negative effects, there is no need for alarm,” stated MHRA chief safety officer Dr Alison Cave.

“If you have one of these packets at home, please note the adjusted dose for this age group and consult your pharmacist if you have any questions.”

For youth aged 12 to 15, the correct dosage guidelines are 2 capsules every 4 to 6 hours as needed, up to a maximum of 8 capsules (4 doses) in any 24 hour period.

If you already have one of these products and are using it for a child in this age range, you can continue to use it, but you should follow the dose directions listed above.

The MHRA recall notice lists the relevant batch numbers for each product.

The following goods are included in the most recent recall:

Wilko Non-Drowsy Decongestant with Paracetamol is a non-drowsy decongestant that contains paracetamol.

Spar Cold Relief Capsules are a must-have.

Cold and Flu Relief Capsules from Waitrose

Health Essentials from Aldi Capsules for Cold Relief ASDA Capsules for Cold Relief Cold Relief Capsules by Superdrug Non-Drowsy Decongestant with Paracetamol from Superdrug Cold Relief Capsules from Sainsbury's