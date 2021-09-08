Coinbase is being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its cryptocurrency lending program.

According to a post on Coinbase’s blog, the SEC has sent the business a Wells notice, which is a notice of intent to sue in court.

The warning was made over Coinbase’s proposed Lend service, which would allow bitcoin owners to lend them in exchange for interest, according to the blog post published by Coinbase’s chief legal officer Paul Grewal.

According to Reuters, some states in the United States have expressed reservations about such initiatives, stating that they should adhere to existing securities rules.

It went on to say that in July, New Jersey filed an order directing cryptocurrency provider BlockFi to stop issuing interest-bearing accounts, despite the fact that the company had raised $14.7 billion from investors.

Coinbase said it has notified the Securities and Exchange Commission about Lend and that it did not believe it violated securities laws.

“After months of trying to engage with the @SECGov on our planned Coinbase Lend product, we recently got notice that it intends to initiate legal action against us,” Coinbase wrote in a tweet referring to the blog post.

“Even if the SEC doesn’t agree, we feel that communication is at the heart of successful regulation.”

According to Grewal’s blog post, the company had contacted the SEC and had chosen to take Lend off the market due to the legal threat.

“Despite Coinbase removing Lend from the market and providing specific information, the SEC refuses to explain why they believe there is a problem,” he continued.

“Rather, they’ve informed us that if we launch Lend, they’ll sue us. We requested the SEC even again whether they would share their reasoning with us, and they refused.”

Grewal stated that Lend would not be available until at least October.

The SEC and Coinbase have been approached for comment by this publication.

