Coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of chronic liver disease, according to research.

According to new research, drinking up to four cups of coffee each day may lessen the chance of developing chronic liver disease and related liver diseases.

When compared to not drinking coffee, researchers from the Universities of Southampton and Edinburgh discovered that both caffeinated and decaffeinated variants of the beverage was connected with a lower risk of developing and dying from chronic liver disease.

According to the study, the advantage peaked at three to four cups per day.

Coffee consumers had a 21% lower risk of chronic liver disease, a 20% lower risk of chronic or fatty liver disease, and a 49% lower risk of mortality from chronic liver disease when compared to non-coffee drinkers.

The group that drank ground coffee, which has high quantities of the chemicals Kahweol and cafestol, reaped the greatest benefit, according to the researchers.

Both have been demonstrated to help mice with chronic liver disease, according to the researchers.

Instant coffee, which contains fewer Kahweol and cafestol, has also been linked to a lower risk of chronic liver disease.

Although the reduction in risk was less than that linked with ground coffee, the study implies that other substances, or even a mix of ingredients, may be beneficial.

“Coffee is widely available, and the benefits we show in our study may indicate it could offer a viable preventative treatment for chronic liver disease,” said lead author Dr. Oliver Kennedy.

“This would be especially beneficial in nations with poorer incomes and less access to healthcare, as well as those with the highest prevalence of chronic liver disease.”

The researchers looked at data from the UK Biobank on 495,585 people who had a history of coffee drinking and were tracked for a median of 10.7 years to see who acquired chronic liver disease and related liver diseases.

78 percent (384,818) of the participants in the study drank ground or instant caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee, whereas 22 percent (109,767) did not. (This is a brief piece.)