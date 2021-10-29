Coercive conversion therapy will be made illegal, according to Liz Truss.

As part of a package of measures to ban the forced practice within months, the government is proposing to create a new criminal offence for so-called talking conversion therapies.

According to the Government Equalities Office (GEO), the proposals will protect LGBT persons in England and Wales, including minors, and ensure that those found guilty of conversion therapy offenses cannot profit from the practice.

However, some argue that the plans could have gone far further and prohibited all forms of conversion therapy.

Ministers will enact legislation to ensure that conversion therapy is taken into account as a potential aggravating element when the perpetrator is sentenced for existing violent crimes.

They also propose making talking therapies that attempt to modify someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity a new crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

This would apply to anyone under the age of 18 in any circumstance, as well as people who have not voluntarily consented and have been properly advised about the potential consequences.

Consent standards will be “strong and severe,” according to the GEO.

It acknowledged that some believe an adult cannot consent even when fully aware of the risk of damage, but stated that “the freedom of an adult to enter such an arrangement should be preserved,” according to the Government.

The government has initiated a six-week public consultation that will end on December 10, after which it plans to draft and introduce law by spring 2022.

Given children’s inherent fragility, any future regulations, it stated, will place a special emphasis on protecting them.

They will also ensure that regulated professionals can continue to support persons who are unsure whether or not they are LGBT.

Individuals would be free to seek professional advice and guidance under the proposed legislation, which will target practices that people have not voluntarily agreed to.

The suggestions will cover attempts to shift a person’s attraction to the same-sex to the opposite-sex, or to transform a person’s gender identity from non-transgender to transgender, and vice versa.

“The Government is determined to ensure that no one is placed on a therapeutic pathway that is not suited for them, and that young people are encouraged in exploring their identity,” the consultation document states.”

