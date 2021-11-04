Cocomelon, Barbie, Pokemon, and other popular toys for Christmas 2021.

With only 51 days until Christmas, the countdown to the big day has officially begun.

While this Christmas has undoubtedly evolved over the years, one thing remains constant: the joy on your children’s faces as they mail their letters to Santa Claus.

Given that it is now November, many parents have already begun their holiday shopping.

John Lewis is releasing its Christmas commercial for 2021 earlier than ever before.

According to the Mirror, the toy industry’s Dream Dozen toys have been revealed, featuring products that harken back to traditional family fun and playground humour, rather than screens and techno-toys.

The farting card game Gassy Gus, a Pokemon plush toy, and an interactive Cocomelon doll are among the hottest items this Christmas.

Gassy Gus, a £24.99 card game, is expected to be a flatulent hit with young children, according to experts.

Gus, who has horrible table manners when he eats too much, is guaranteed to make youngsters chuckle and adults raise a few eyebrows, but it’s sure to be a holiday success.

Players must keep pushing down on Gus’ head to match the food number they have drawn in the card-based game, which includes points for various sorts of food.

The figure reaches bursting point as his tummy increases, and he can’t hold it in any longer, so he blows – which the youngsters find funny.

Barbie, Hot Wheels, Lego, and Pokemon are among the toys on the list, with an interactive doll from a YouTube kids series serving as the only hint to the digital world.

Cocomelon Deluxe JJ, a hit with kids on the internet, is spoon-fed peas, sings nursery rhymes and a vegetable song, and is expected to sell out quickly.

Pets That Are Still Alive My Pig Piggly, a charming piglet with a wrinkled nose that can be led for a walk, is also expected to sell out quickly.

The Magic Mixies Cauldron, which costs £69.99, is the most costly of the Dream Dozen, which was picked by the Toy Retailers Association.

Simply pour a potion into the cauldron, stir with a magic wand, then touch the side with the wand and a cuddly Magic Mixie toy while a mist rises magically from the center. “The summary has come to an end.”