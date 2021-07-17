Coco di Mama was delicious, and the spaghetti pots reminded me of school dinners.

Back in high school, I decided that floury pizza or whatever else was on the supper menu that day was too much for me, and instead chose Pasta King.

I’d feel so cool eating the tiny tub of soggy pasta in a sauce that wasn’t always tasty (did anyone else notice the meatballs have a distinct licorice flavor?).

It was the first thing that came to me when I heard of Coco di Mama. Even the baths had a similar appearance.

Despite my reservations, I decided to give it a shot because of the chain’s widespread popularity (with locations around the country).

I don’t eat dairy, so this limited my options. However, after checking the website, I discovered that the’slow-cooked Bolognese’ is dairy-free and has even won the Great Taste Award for 2020.

So that’s what I ordered, along with their vegan Garlic Rosemary Pizza Bread, Billionaire Slice, and Cornish Orchards Apple and Rhubarb drink.

It was time for the big tasting when it arrived, and I was a little scared.

I ordered the Rigatoni Pasta in a smaller quantity, and unlike Pasta King, there were options for toppings other than cheese, so I added some chilli flakes, truffle oil, and rocket to round off my meal.

The texture of the rocket was a little off-putting to me, but the overall flavor was fantastic.

A small amount of water remained at the bottom of the cup, and it tasted like a better version of Pasta King.

It wasn’t soggy, but neither was it al dente. I’m sure I’d get it again.

3 out of 5 stars

It’s difficult to go wrong with garlic bread, but I was blown away by how spot on this one was.

It was a little on the small side, but for the price, you can’t complain.

This is something I would order again, and it was the highlight of the meal for me.

5 out of 5

I understand that vegan and dairy-free desserts might be difficult to come by, which is why I frequently make my own at home.

This one, though, was exceptionally terrible.

It was simply really grainy, which is something I dislike. “The summary has come to an end.”