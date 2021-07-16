Cocktail ice pops are a great way to beat the heat this summer.

When I was younger, I would rush to the freezer as soon as the weather warmed up for an icy treat.

I do it less today (although I still enjoy mint chocolate chip ice cream), but when the weather becomes warmer, I grab for something cold.

With five distinct flavors to choose from, The Bottle Club has something for everyone to help you beat the heat this summer.

Cocktail-inspired ice pops from 24 Ice have been released, and they contain alcohol.

You’ll need to freeze them for 24 hours, but once they’re done, you’ll have an iced delight with a hint of something stronger.

The three flavors are famous cocktails that many of us have enjoyed at some point: Mojito, Strawberry Daiquiri, Gin & Tonic, Limoncello, and Vodka Energy (yep, inspired by the popular nightclub drink).

The ice pops are merely 65ml in size, but that’s all an ice pop need.

They’re available in five-packs for £7.99, allowing you to chill off with a boozy treat this weekend.

The Bottle Club offers a variety of alternatives, whether you want five of the same flavor or a multipack to try them all (although the Limoncello flavour is only available in the mixed flavours box),

Place an order with The Bottle Club if you’re looking for a summery treat, and remember to drink responsibly.