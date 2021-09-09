Cockapoo pays a visit to the Liverpool Street that bears his name.

For the first time, a dog named after a Liverpool street and the title of a classic Beatles song has visited the city.

Penny Lane, a Cockapoo, took in the sights and made sure to take a photo next to the road sign that also happens to bear her name.

Her owner has admired the Fab Four for as long as he can remember and wanted to honor them by naming his puppy after them.

“I can recall my parents taking out the Red CD whenever they had guests around when I was a kid and everyone dancing and singing and having a good time,” Patrick Condron told TeamDogs.

“I was supposed to be revising for my GCSEs in 1992, and Paul McCartney was celebrating his 50th birthday. In the afternoon, ITV was showing a Hard Day’s Night, so instead of revising, I watched it.

“From that point on, I was addicted. I took the bus into town the next day and purchased the soundtrack to the film. I still have the CD and way too many Beatles memorabilia.”

The 45-year-old thought it only fitting to name his canine buddy after the band he adores.

Penny was part of an unexpected litter, according to Patrick, who is from South Wales.

When his friend returned home from work one day to find four puppies on the floor, he had just purchased a 3-year-old Cocker Spaniel.

Patrick, who owns a builders merchants, claimed he and his wife Emma were on their way to becoming loving parents to a few hours old puppy following one desperate phone call.

“We were driving home one evening after helping out when she was still with her mother, and we were discussing about the Penny on the crown of her head,” he continued.

“Emma suggested Penny Lane as a nice name, and there was no way it could be anything else after that.”

Penny was named after a Beatles song, which seems appropriate given that Paul McCartney was recently revealed to have been inspired by his own dogs when penning the popular tunes.

