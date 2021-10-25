Cockapoo gets stuck in dirt after being ‘afraid of men.’

After becoming trapped in the muck on the beach, a cockapoo dog had to be rescued.

After a request from HM Coastguard and a call from a member of the public, West Kirby RNLI was dispatched at 5 p.m. today.

A worried owner and a friend were attempting to remove a dog from the mud flats at West Kirby beach, according to the caller.

After attempting to break up a brawl between pals, a man is battling for his life.

The dog’s owners had come ashore and were standing on the West Kirby Marine Lake’s lake wall. Due to the potentially dangerous muddy conditions, they were advised not to return to the beach.

The dog’s owners told the volunteer crew that it was a nervous rescue dog who was terrified of men.

Ella Marston, one of the RNLI’s newest volunteer crew members, is an experienced dog handler who was put onto the crew, which then headed to the moorings, where the dog had been last seen.

Ella dismounted from the boat and launch vehicle when she saw the dog and gently proceeded towards it.

She was able to reassure the dog, who was covered in muck and fatigued at this point. The dog was taken to the West Kirby RNLI Lifeboat and returned to its waiting owners at Sandy Lane slipway.

‘We would want to thank the member of the public who responded immediately in alerting the Coastguard and advising the casualties in the most sensible way,’ said Gary Price, West Kirby RNLI Lifeboat Deputy Launch Authority, following the call out.

“It’s very simple to become stuck in mud, which may be even more perilous when the tide comes in. The owners did the right thing in this case by returning to shore to seek assistance.

“If you fear someone is in trouble near or on the sea, please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’