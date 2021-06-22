Cocaine worth £277k was hidden inside a Betty Crocker brownie carton by a drug courier.

An international drug courier was sentenced to prison for concealing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine in Betty Crocker brownie and Aunt Jemima pancake mix.

Last year, Kemar Plummer, 35, arrived at Manchester Airport with a suitcase that was 4kg heavier than it was when he checked in.

Officers searching his bags discovered brownie, pancake, and fruit cake mix packages, as well as a pack of luxury coffee.

Shortly after Plummer arrived in the UK from Montego Bay on January 9, 2020, a thorough investigation of the contents uncovered 3.5kg of cocaine stashed within the six food cartons.

According to the National Crime Agency, this quantity would sell for roughly £122,000 if sold wholesale and around £277,000 if sold on UK streets (NCA).

Plummer, of Grimsby, was detained and remanded in custody on suspicion of narcotics importation offenses.

WhatsApp messages from a contact were discovered on his phone, stating that they were frightened and wouldn’t be able to sleep until the smuggler had successfully recovered his stuff.

He also had a snapshot of a 10cm thick stack of £10 and £20 bills on his phone, which he claimed was from a car sale.

Plummer was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being found guilty of importing cocaine at Stockport Magistrates Court on Friday (June 11).

“Plummer mistakenly assumed he could get away with bringing cocaine into the UK for profit,” NCA Senior Investigating Officer D. Pownall said following the sentencing.

“Drug smugglers play an important part in the drug supply chain, assisting organized crime groups in a trade that brings violence and exploitation to our neighborhoods.

“Protecting our borders and preventing narcotics from entering the UK is a primary priority, and we will continue to work with key partners like Border Force to disrupt such illegal activity.”

