Cocaine was thought to be a pain reliever for toothaches by the drug dealer.

A narcotics dealer claimed that 36 wraps of cocaine discovered in his car were actually toothache pain relievers.

Officers discovered £1,850 worth of cocaine in Andrew Taylor’s car, and he said he thought it was benzocaine, an oral pain reliever.

However, the 40-year-old eventually recanted his story and admitting to dealing the Class A substance in Wavertree after traveling from his residence in West Derby.

Prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court, Nardeen Nemat said Taylor was stopped on Gainsborough Road on June 12 last year while driving a Lexus.

The car was insured in Taylor’s name, but there was no registered keeper, which prompted the roadside stop, she added.

Taylor was suspected of acting “erratically,” and when cops searched his vehicle, they discovered 36 wraps of cocaine and two bags of £5 cannabis deals.

Ms Nemat stated that there was 17.95 grams of cocaine in the bag, which may be valued up to £1,850.

Two cellphones were also discovered, one of which Taylor said was his mother’s and had no indication of drug activity.

On the other, Ms Nemat stated, there were a number of messages related to dealing, including one that said, “Got nicked at one this morning, got out at five, all good like, do you want to work tonight?”

Taylor has been convicted five times for a total of eleven offenses, including possession of cannabis in 2009 and 2010.

Following these offenses, he was convicted of drug driving and sentenced to a community order in September 2020.

“It is depressing when a man aged 40 stands in the criminal dock with a bag, facing his first custodial sentence,” said defense attorney Charles Lander.

Taylor’s father had been hospitalized with diabetes and had to have his toe and a portion of his foot amputated, as well as being diagnosed with lung cancer, he added.

Mr. Lander requested that the judge take into account the fact that Taylor was “obviously working for someone.”

Taylor, of Eaton Close, he said, was addicted to narcotics and had racked up a £1,000 debt.

Mr Lander stated that Taylor had previously worked as a cab driver but had lost his license due to his drug addiction and as a result had not. “The summary has come to an end.”