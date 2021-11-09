Cocaine was seized when a man in a cab was noticed ‘behaving suspiciously.’

A car stop was prompted by a taxi customer “behaving suspiciously,” and cops discovered 11 wraps of cocaine and a huge block of cannabis.

On Monday, November 9 at around 9.50 p.m., officers patrolling Long View Drive in Huyon stopped a taxi with a customer who was “behaving suspiciously.”

When Merseyside Police searched the passenger, they discovered 11 wraps of powder presumed to be cocaine, as well as a large block of weed.

Dad was on a £2 million drug run in a campervan, with his kids and spouse as backup.

A 19-year-old Whiston man was detained on suspicion of possessing a Class A narcotic with the intent to provide it.

He was escorted to a police station and is still being questioned by officers.

Following the arrest, investigators visited a residence in Knowsley, where they discovered huge volumes of suspected cocaine stashed in a cupboard in the living room, as well as digital scales and drug packaging.

The property also yielded a huge plastic bag containing around 25 golf ball-sized bundles of probable cocaine and ten wraps of the same material. Police took each quantity for testing.

A 21-year-old Whiston woman who was in the house was detained and remains in custody on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply a Class A narcotic.

“Huge amounts of dangerous drugs that were hidden in the fireplace and storage cupboards of the house have been seized and taken off our streets thanks to the quick action of our officers who spotted the man we later arrested and a lengthy, thorough search at the property,” Detective Inspector Chris Smith said.

“This demonstrates our commitment to eliminating any narcotics that could have a negative impact on inhabitants and spread unhappiness in our communities.”

“Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any information regarding suspected drug dealing in your area.”

Please contact @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – true news in. “The summary has come to an end.”