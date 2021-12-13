Cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and amphetamine plans were admitted by both father and son.

Today, a father and son were charged with gun and drug conspiracies in court.

Brian Maxwell senior, 54, and Brian Maxwell junior, 35, had denied any wrongdoing and were scheduled to go on trial in March of the following year.

Prosecutors have requested that the duo be re-arrested on an amended indictment, when they appeared in Liverpool Crown Court via video link from prison today.

The two men subsequently revealed their roles in drug cartels involving heroin, cocaine, cannabis, and amphetamines, with Maxwell Jr admitting to owning two weapons.

Maxwell senior, of Stockswell Road, Tarbock Green, and Maxwell junior, of Ditchfield Road, Widnes, both acknowledged conspiring to supply cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and amphetamines together “and with others unknown.”

These drug plots, according to the allegations, took place between December 31, 2019 and September 24, 2021.

Between the same dates, the father and son acknowledged to plotting to cultivate cannabis.

During the same time period, both men denied conspiring together “and with others unknown” to possess a firearm with the intent to endanger life, or enable another to do so.

However, between March 27, 2020 and June 6, 2020, Maxwell jnr agreed to an alternate charge of conspiring to possess, purchase, or obtain banned guns.

The son also acknowledged to possessing illegal firearms, stating that he had “two prohibited firearms” in his possession on or about May 27, 2020.

On September 23, 21, Maxwell snr rejected a charge of possessing criminal goods, which included “cash, jewelry, baggage, and sports memorabilia.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) opted not seek a trial against the two men on the charge of conspiracy to carry a firearm with intent to endanger life, according to prosecutor Nicola Daley.

Ms Daley said she didn’t think the CPS would pursue a criminal property case against Maxwell snr, but she didn’t have any precise instructions on this.

The judge approved her request for seven days to confirm the position.

The accusation of conspiracy to carry a firearm with intent to endanger life will be ordered to lie on the file against Maxwell snr, according to Judge Neil Flewitt, QC.

He stated that it would make a strong plea to the alternative in the case of Maxwell Jr.

Judge Flewitt gave the Crown until December 20 to confirm whether it was guilty or not. “The summary has come to an end.”