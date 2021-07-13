Cocaine, heroin, and cannabis worth £13,000 were discovered in Mum’s kitchen.

A mother was spared jail for allowing her drug-dealing boyfriend to cultivate marijuana in her family’s house.

When police raided Shauna Armstrong’s home in Norris Green, they uncovered more than £13,000 worth of cocaine and heroin.

Patrick Jones, 36, was apprehended as he attempted to depart with a bag full of Class A drugs out the back door.

Officers also discovered three kilograms of mixing agents, as well as 13 cannabis plants, two in the kitchen and 11 in the backyard.

Jones, who said he was trafficking Class A drugs to help pay for their daughter’s funeral, was sentenced to prison today.

Armstrong, 27, went free from court after admitting to allowing her home to be used for cannabis growing.

On September 26, 2019, at around 9.25 a.m., police stormed Armstrong’s home in Hollingbourne Road.

Officers witnessed the couple “rush into the kitchen in a frenzy of panic,” according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Jones’ bag contained “wholesale” ounce amounts of cocaine and heroin, as well as smaller packages of both substances, according to prosecutor Simon Duncan.

There was a total of 132.4 grams of heroin, with a street value of up to £5,250, and 94.52 grams of cocaine, with a street value of up to £8,220.

Three kilograms of caffeine, paracetamol, benzocaine, and phenacetin were also discovered.

Officers found a set of scales, a “check list” of sums owing for both Class A and Class B drugs, and just over £260 in cash.

In the kitchen, there were two small cannabis plants, and in the garden, there were 11 cannabis plants in various stages of development.

However, there was no growing equipment present, and a police expert was unable to estimate the cannabis’ production or value.

Jones offered police a no-comment interview, while Armstrong denied knowing anything about the Class A drugs.

“She did suggest she was living at the address with her seven-year-old daughter and that Mr Jones stayed at the premises,” Mr Duncan said.

The case was delayed owing to authorities examining the couple’s cellphones, which revealed nothing of “evidential value,” and they weren’t charged until December 2020, according to the court.

Jones, of Judges Drive in Newsham Park, acknowledged to having cocaine in his possession.