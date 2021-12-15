Cocaine-dealing mother, thief who squandered a neighbor’s life savings, and the latest travel news.

A mother admitted to selling cocaine and heroin to support a drug habit that was sparked by a terrible experience in her youth.

Jayne Carley, 48, of Bala Street, Anfield, admitted to using Class A drugs for nearly two decades before Liverpool Crown Court.

In April, she received a community order for three drug possession and criminal property charges.

However, she was apprehended by police on Rydal Street in Everton at around 9.30 p.m. on September 22 while carrying £636 in cash, a “check list,” and a “constantly ringing” cellphone.

When questioned, she said the money came from drug dealing and that she worked as a courier.

A cunning robber stole a vulnerable neighbor’s £40,000 life savings, leaving him with only £1.83.

During the pandemic, Liam Haydock befriended the 65-year-old sufferer and volunteered to assist him with his shopping.

Instead, he went on “shopping sprees,” purchasing Rolex watches, jewelry, and cell phones to sell to support his £100-a-day cocaine and heroin habit.

Haydock, 32, spent more than £400 in one trip to Asda and slept at a hotel after withdrawing hundreds of pounds in cash.

Over a six-month period from April to October this year, the victim’s account was “stripped clean,” wiping away his lump sum pension, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

As the number of Omicron cases rises, a number of nations have effectively barred UK people from entering.

To combat the spread of the variation, the Prime Minister has tightened restrictions.

On Monday, Boris Johnson declined to rule out more limitations after confirming that at least one person in the UK had died from the Covid-19 Omicron form.

Other countries throughout the world have enacted tighter regulations, some of which prevent UK tourists from visiting.

There are now seventeen nations that do not admit visitors from the United Kingdom, with a handful of them effectively closing their borders to all non-residents.