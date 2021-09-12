Cocaine and ketamine worth about £300 million were transported to the region alongside basmati rice.

Five men are accused of conspiring to supply class A and class B narcotics, one from Merseyside and the others from the Wigan region.

HGV driver Stephen King, of Pipit Avenue, Newton-Le-Willows, was captured alone with the drugs – in a wagon from Salford Van Hire, according to the court.

The 44-year-old was apprehended by police officials on the M6 near Keele Services, according to the Nightingale Court at The Hilton.

The van contained 785 kilograms of heroin and 294 kilograms of ketamine, according to the prosecutors.

The majority of the ‘large’ bags on the pallets contained narcotics.

Only 199 of the 360 sacks contained medicines.

The prosecutor, Andrew Ford, told the jury that HGV drivers must “appear to be on their own to appear legitimate.”

The other accused were in two other vehicles and continued to Moss Side Farm in rural Lancashire, their final destination.

Ian Washington, 53, Andrew Tait, 39, Paul Adair, 45, and John Hayden, 57, were arrested there.

Craig Parr, a third defendant, was a passenger in Ian Washington’s Mitsubishi and was dropped off in Wigan before Washington drove to Moss Side Farm.

The prosecution has accused Parr of being the mastermind behind the narcotics transportation.

However, because he has already pleaded guilty, he is not a part of this trial.

This, according to Judge Hilary Manley, “proves that a conspiracy to transport drugs from Felixstowe to the North West existed.”

She claimed, however, that this does not imply that Parr conspired “with the defendants in this courtroom.”

The defendants are not accused with importing drugs, but rather of being “instrumental” in what happened to the substances once they arrived in the UK, according to the prosecution.

The court heard how a firm called Superfoods in Pakistan was given an order for 2000 huge bags of rice.

The court heard how a firm called Superfoods in Pakistan was given an order for 2000 huge bags of rice.

This order was shipped in a burgundy shipping container, first from Pakistan to India's Mundra, and then on a "long voyage" from Mundra to