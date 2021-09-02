Coca-Cola is experiencing a supply constraint as a result of a number of factors.

Coca-Cola is experiencing a can shortage after becoming the latest corporation to be affected by supply problems in the United Kingdom.

Aluminum cans are in short supply at the drinks company’s bottling plant, according to the corporation.

Due to a supply shortage, fans of the soft drink have observed a shortage of Diet Coke and Coke zero in stores.

Men on motorcycles slam the window and set fire to the car in front of consumers.

The scarcity of cans is just one of “a number of logistics difficulties” that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) is dealing with.

A shortage of HGV drivers is also contributing to the issues, but the company claims it has been able to maintain “extremely high service levels” in recent weeks.

“Supply chain management has become the most crucial part following the epidemic, to ensure we have continuity for customers,” CCEP’s chief financial officer, Nik Jhangiani, told the PA news agency.

“We’re quite pleased with how we’ve done in these conditions, with service levels that are higher than many of our market competitors.

“As with any industry, there are still logistical hurdles and issues, and the shortage of aluminum cans is a major one for us right now, but we are working with customers to properly handle this.”

After a number of other companies struggled to cope with the crisis, Coca-Cola has become the latest to experience stock shortages due to supply chain concerns.

After some of its pubs ran out of beer, Weatherspoons issued an apology this week.

Last week, the Road Haulage Association (RHA) issued a warning that there is a shortage of roughly 100,000 heavy-duty truck drivers.

The shortfall has been exacerbated, according to RHA officials, by hundreds of European drivers who left the UK during the epidemic and did not return.