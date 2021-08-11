Cobra with a 6-foot length Swallows a snake and then spits out the reptile in front of onlookers.

As it was being rescued by a reptile catcher, a six-foot-long cobra vomited out a rat snake in front of onlookers.

On Tuesday, the tragedy occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. When a couple locals spotted the cobra consuming a snake in a drain, they phoned the snake catcher right away.

The snake had gotten motionless after eating its victim and was lodged in a hole by the time the snake catcher arrived.

Selvan, a 36-year-old snake catcher, arrived at the scene in under 30 minutes and trapped the reptile with a stick. While he was restraining the cobra, it began spitting out its victim, a 4-foot-long rat snake.

“Within 30 minutes, I arrived and discovered a six-foot-long cobra trapped in a four-inch hole in the drain. According to the security guards, the cobra swallowed a snake. After ingesting its meal, a snake’s mobility is reduced. The snake catcher told The Times of India that the larger the prey, the more difficult it is to move.

“I used a stick to catch the cobra. The snake began spitting out its dead prey as soon as I was removed. He also claimed to have swallowed a four-and-a-half-foot rat snake.

Selvan stated that the cobra, along with other snakes he had saved in the previous two days, would be released into the wild.

Cobras are one of the four major venomous snake species in India, and they are responsible for the majority of human snakebites.

The Spectacled Cobra, Monocled Cobra, and King Cobra are the three known species of Cobra Snakes found in India. The King Cobra, the world’s largest venomous snake, feeds primarily on other snakes and can grow to be 18 feet long.

In a weird occurrence last week, a 65-year-old man in the Indian state of Bihar was bitten by a snake, bit the reptile back in retaliation, and died the next day. The inebriated man bit the deadly infant krait snake with his fangs, killing it.