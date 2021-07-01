Coaches of children’s football teams refused to cease holding lockdown drills.

A football coach was penalised over £1,100 for conducting a children’s training session during lockdown earlier this year.

On the afternoon of January 19, officers discovered Richard Anderson, 43, of South Road in Cressington, setting up his coaching session on the AstroTurf pitches at Lifestyles in Garston.

According to a witness statement from PC Jordan Royle, Anderson had been spotted by Liverpool City Watch officers holding training sessions at Lifestyles numerous times in the previous week, with up to 12 youngsters aged eight to twelve taking part.

“The individual has been spoken to by City Watch police and has stated he would continue to attend the place and he is happy to pay any fine surrounding a Covid breach,” PC Royle added in his statement, which was presented to Wirral Magistrates’ Court during a behind-closed-doors hearing last week.

“Upon arrival at the AstroTurf pitches, my colleagues and I discovered the guy with football training equipment on one of the AstroTurf pitches,” PC Royle added.

“One of the individuals on the pitch was recognized by City Watch police as the same male they had spoken to the week before when they told them not to return to the closed pitches and that he was in violation of Covid-19 legislation.”

The country was on its third lockdown at the time, and children’s sports were outlawed to prevent people from congregating outside. In addition, the council had shut down its sports facilities.

PC Royle informed Anderson that he will be taken to court for being outside his home without a valid cause “due to him earlier being reminded of the Covid-19 requirements and that he had ignored these warnings and returned to the pitches with the purpose of conducting a training session.”

Anderson pleaded guilty to the allegation, which was heard at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 25).

He was fined £1,173 and told to pay an additional £217 in court fees and charges, totaling £1,390.

He was fined £1,173 and told to pay an additional £217 in court fees and charges, totaling £1,390.

His case was handled using the single justice system, which permits a single magistrate to handle all of the allegations.