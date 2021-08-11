Coaches charged with murder and child cruelty after a teen dies during a basketball practice.

After a 16-year-old basketball player died during practice nearly two years ago, two coaches in Clayton County, Georgia, have been charged with murder.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that a grand jury charged Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer with second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of Elite Scholars Academy pupil Imani Bell.

According to the publication, the two instructors have also been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Bell reportedly collapsed and died while practicing outdoor basketball drills at the school on Aug. 13, 2019, when the heat index reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to a report by 11 Alive, attorneys said that the practice was permitted by the school and monitored by the coaches despite a heat advisory being issued for the vicinity of the school on the same day.

According to the Bell family’s attorneys, the temperature during practice was between 96 and 99 degrees Fahrenheit, and the heat index was between 101 and 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the lawsuit, “due to the severe heat and humidity outside, Imani began to show early signs of heat illness and was plainly straining to physically perform the outdoor conditioning drills defendants forced her to perform.”

“[The coaches] spotted Imani showing early signs of heat illness during the outdoor session but instructed Imani to continue executing conditioning drills with her team and to run up the stadium steps,” the report added.

According to the July 1 indictment, Walker-Asekere and Palmer were responsible for “conducting outdoor fitness training for student athletes in extreme heat, culminating in the death of Imani Bell due to hyperthermia and rhabdomyolysis.”

According to 11 Alive, Bell had no underlying health conditions that contributed to her death.

Bell’s family also sued Elite Scholars Academy’s athletic director, principle, assistant principal, and other leadership, alleging negligence in her death, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Walker-attorneys Asekere’s claimed their client “was on her first day as coach of the girls’ basketball team, and she was relying on the direction of the athletic director and Elite Scholars Academy personnel to conduct this conditioning activity” in a response to the lawsuit related to Bell’s death.

In the Bell family’s lawsuit, Palmer was apparently named as an assistant basketball coach.

According to 11 Alive, Walker-Asekere and Palmer were arrested in July after an indictment was obtained. Both of them were released on a $75,000 bail.

It was unclear whether the two coaches were still working for the company. Brief News from Washington Newsday.