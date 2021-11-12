Coaches and players are not to wait for COVID-19 Booster Shots, according to an NBA memo.

The NBA is urging players and coaches to obtain coronavirus booster shots as soon as possible.

The Associated Press received a copy of a recent document issued by the league that emphasized the need of booster shots. The shots should be given to players and staff “as soon as feasible,” it said, “especially in view of the present coronavirus situation and increasing cases.” This is the NBA’s second warning to players and staff this week advising them to get booster shots.

COVID-19 instances are on the rise across the country, prompting the warnings. The increases are more noticeable in places where NBA franchises are based. Players, team employees, and their families have reported an upsurge in instances to the league. Despite the lack of a vaccine mandate across the league, 97 percent of NBA players have been immunized, including those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the league’s health and safety procedures, at least eight players are now getting treatment. Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers, who had been treated for the virus, returned to the floor on November 11 for his first game after testing positive.

Harris told reporters, “I’m working my way back into it.”

The memo informed athletes and coaches that waiting to receive the second dose is no longer recommended.

Earlier this week, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that individuals who are completely vaccinated should have booster doses, which should be done by December 1 in most circumstances.

Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe of Philadelphia, Jakob Poeltl and Jock Lansdale of San Antonio, Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen of Cleveland, and Nikola Vucevic of Chicago are among the NBA players now known to be in the league’s protocol.

People who have been properly vaccinated are still well protected against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. However, infection immunity can diminish over time, and the extra-contagious Delta variety is rapidly spreading. The NBA wants to strengthen protection in at-risk people who were vaccinated months ago, following the lead of US health officials.

