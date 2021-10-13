Coachella and Stagecoach will no longer require vaccinations for entry to their festivals in 2022.

Coachella and Stagecoach will now accept a negative COVID-19 test instead of just admitting entry with proof of vaccination, as was previously the case.

On Tuesday, the two events announced the removal of a vaccination requirement via Instagram stories.

“After seeing firsthand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, as well as the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella to allow for a negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination,” Coachella’s updated policy now says.

“All guests should consider their risk in selecting whether to attend the festival,” the amended policy on the Coachella website states, and attendees should bear all risks linked to COVID-19 exposure by attending the festival.

Masks aren’t necessary, however they are suggested for protection from “desert dust.”

The announcement comes after Goldenvoice, the festival’s organizer, stated that confirmation of a Covid vaccine will be required for entry in August.

Originally, the organizer had declared a rigorous policy on the requirement and voiced harsh feelings against clients who refused to get vaccinated. “We wish you would reconsider your decision since this is a question of public health, and unless everyone gets vaccinated, we won’t be able to have lovely things like normal performances without masks,” Goldenvoice added.

Coachella takes place over two weekends. The dates for next year’s events are April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, with Stagecoach the following weekend, April 29-May 1. Due to the pandemic, the festivities have been canceled for the previous two years.

