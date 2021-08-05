Coach was fined £3,000 for making a “unacceptable” slur on live television.

Steve Price, the coach of the Warrington Wolves rugby league team, has been fined £3,000 for using “inappropriate” language.

When speaking about one of his own players in a post-match interview with Sky Sports, the coach used the pejorative term “m*ng.”

According to Wales Online, he praised one of his players as having “m*ng strength” live on air.

The phrase is used to disparage people with learning difficulties, particularly those who have Down’s syndrome.

After the club’s 44-18 triumph over Leigh Centurions at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in June, the Australian made the statement in reference to rookie forward Ellis Robson.

During his post-match press conference, Price corrected himself and apologized on behalf of the club, which said the phrase used was “wholly unacceptable.”

The coach has been fined £3,000, with £2,000 suspended for a period of 12 months, and has been ordered to complete learning disability awareness training.

Price’s comment was deemed to have ‘brought the game into disrepute’ by an independent Rugby Football League (RFL) panel.

“After being determined to have infringed the game’s operating rules, Warrington Wolves coach Steve Price has been penalised £3,000 – £2,000 suspended for 12 months – and will undergo a learning disability awareness in sport training session,” an RFL statement stated.

“An independent tribunal found Price guilty of violating the league’s respect policy and bringing the game into disrepute by using unacceptable language during an interview with Sky Sports following his team’s match against Leigh Centurions on June 24.

“While acknowledging that Price had no malice in his heart, the panel deemed the phrase to be disrespectful, discriminatory, and hurtful, and that it had no place in sport or society.”

The comments were previously blasted by Vijay Patel, a campaign assistant at Mencap, a renowned organisation that deals with people with learning disabilities.

“Words like this are unacceptable,” Mr Patel added.

“It’s disturbing as a sports fan, and I can’t believe comments like this are still being uttered in 2021.

“While some may assume it’s just words, name-calling can lead to bullying and discrimination against persons with learning disabilities, such as myself.

