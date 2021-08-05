Coach of a youth wrestling team has been arrested for sharing child pornography on the internet.

After being accused of spreading child pornography online, a 24-year-old youth wrestling coach and referee from Ocean County, New Jersey was arrested this week.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement released on the day of the arrest that Alec Donovan, of Brick, was arrested on charges of receiving and distributing child pornography.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey (USAO-NJ) said in a statement that Donovan had used an unknown messaging app to send films containing child pornography over the internet.

Prosecutors said in a statement posted on the Department of Justice’s website that the coach provided three movies containing images of child sexual abuse and received two videos containing photos of child sexual abuse via the web-based messaging service from January to March 2021.

According to the USAO-NJ, the films Donovan provided and received also portrayed sexual actions involving pre-pubescent youngsters.

Donovan appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor via videoconference, and the latter was freed on $100,000 unsecured bond.

Receiving and distributing child pornography can result in a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.

Honig credited FBI special agents with the investigation that led to Donovan’s arrest.

A 44-year-old gymnastics facility coach in Everett, Washington was accused in late July with putting mobile phone cameras in a bathroom used by minor pupils and possessing child pornography in a similar incident.

Patrick Kunz, of Edmonds, was charged with attempted voyeurism in the first degree and possession of child pornography in the second degree on July 26.

When a disguised phone camera was discovered in one of the center’s toilets in December, Kunz was a coach and the head of the security system at Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy in Everett.

According to reports, a preteen girl discovered a paper towel dispenser box with a hole in the corner facing the bathroom toilet, and a cell phone camera lens facing out from inside the hole.

Kunz, who admitted to previously touching the box but denied installing a camera inside it, voluntarily handed over his mobile phone to investigators, which had been issued to him by his other company, a King County-based IT firm.

Detectives found no videos of kids in the bathroom, but they did locate two movies from December 6 that were set to be deleted. A dark screen with the sound of a was shown in both videos. Brief News from Washington Newsday.